Paper mache with purpose

It’s just one of those houses you drive by and then do a double take. You’re thinking, “What did I just see in that front yard?” Dinosaurs, giants, eagles, you name it.

The man behind the magic is Prattville resident Bob Adams.

“I graduated from art school, Pratt Institute in Brooklyn in 1978,” Adams said.

Adams has always been into art. He tried a short stint working in a casino in Las Vegas and then dedicated his life to Jesus and decided to use his talents to spread the word.

Adams has painted on the streets of Montgomery on Dexter Avenue for more than 20 years. Soon he branched out from painting and started doing some work at home with paper mache.

“When you start making these figures the first thing you want to have is a good skeleton.”

Putting it all together is quite a process. There’s wood, wire, bubble wrap, paper, glue and a whole lot of time to make it all come together. A lot of his work goes to vacation bible schools. Adams hopes to use his creativity to plant a seed.

“Jesus said I will make you fishers of men. Art is just fishing tackle in your box. You put it out there and dangle a dinosaur in your yard or a picture on Dexter Avenue and people come to see what you’re doing. That’s when you can plant that mustard seed.”

It’s a slow process, but Adams loves every minute of it, especially when he gets to share his passion with others.



