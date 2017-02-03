MGM adds new skycap service to better serve passengers

Montgomery Regional Airport is announcing a new service to give passengers a helping hand to assist with their travel needs.

According to Montgomery regional officials, skycaps services will be available beginning Feb. 1. They will be positioned at the entrance of the departure doors to assist passengers with luggage and to provide wheelchair services to the airline gates as needed. These services will be available seven days a week through all hours of regularly scheduled flights.

Airport leadership says that the addition of the services is just one more stop towards their commitment to enhancing the passenger experience at MGM.

“The impression of Montgomery and the River Region is established when passengers utilize the Montgomery Regional Airport, so it’s imperative that we strive to deliver a positive impression,” says Tammy Fleming, Chair of the Montgomery Airport Authority. “The skycap service is additional service that we’re able to provide to those requiring a little assistance.”

Officials say after a conducting a passenger survey last fall, they have taken to heart the feedback received from the public.

“We want our passengers to know that we heard them and taking real, actionable steps to making sure we’re accommodating their needs,” says Gentry. “We have the skycaps in place, we’ll be getting a new concessions provider in place, and we have several other plans in the works all with the customer in mind.”

For more information about the Montgomery Regional Airport and its services visit this website.

