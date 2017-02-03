Eric: Working for the weekend

Colder air and isolated showers are the name of the game this Friday. It's not exactly the 75 and sunny we've had the last few days, but we're certainly not in washout territory. Additional changes are on the horizon this weekend and into next week. Let's talk weather...

TODAY: With a cold front now to our south, colder air is winning the fight as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will fail to climb out of the 50s across much of central Alabama with a good amount of cloud cover. Rain chances into afternoon will start to favor south Alabama while we await clearing skies later tonight.

THIS WEEKEND: As skies clear tonight, we'll enjoy a healthy dose of sunshine tomorrow.

Saturday is the winner of the weekend as clouds and a few more showers redevelop Sunday. Sunday isn't a bad day at all, it's just that Saturday has rain chances at zero. Sunday is roughly 20%.

NEXT WEEK: Models continue to struggle with the evolution of a storm system in the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame. It is likely a cold front will slide through the area during this time, but that is the extent of our confidence. We've seen suggestion of nothing more than isolated rain & rumbles all the way to severe weather. The weekend will be important in starting to get models to congeal a bit on a solution.

While we're in the 60s this weekend, we'll spike back into the 70s to start the new week.