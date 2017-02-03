Montgomery Zoo elephants to predict Super Bowl LI champs

You don't have to mull about the Xs and Os, defenses and offensives, or even any specific player when trying to figure out who you think will win the upcoming Super Bowl LI. When it comes to the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, the winner's fate will come thanks to some trunks.

Three pachyderm prognosticators at the Montgomery Zoo will boldly predict the champions Friday. Ok, not really "boldly", more like they're going to use their trunks to rip open some boxes in a fun event.

The African Elephants will be presented with boxes representing the Falcons and Patriots. The team represented by the box that remains undamaged will be the predicted winner.

WSFA 12 News will be on-hand for the event, which we'll livestream to our Facebook page starting at 1:30 p.m.

