Montgomery Zoo elephants to predict Super Bowl LI champs

The Pike Patriots baseball team will be playing for the AISA Class AAA state championship Wednesday in Montgomery.More >>
While Mother Nature was hard at work creating likely the coldest May afternoon in recorded history, there was little that could keep No. 4 Faulkner's (45-10) dominating offense from eventually thawing out.More >>
Troy scored five runs in the fifth inning to spark a 9-1 victory over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt series opener on Cinco de Mayo night at Riddle-Pace Field.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits baseball team has been officially sold to new owners, former owner Sherrie Myers has confirmed.More >>
Community members raised safety concerns for Montgomery students after the shooting death of middle school student Jaquerria Timmons.More >>
Many of Montgomery's best and brightest high school seniors were honored Thursday night at the 58th annual Jimmy Hitchcock Award ceremony at Frazer Memorial UMC.More >>
Olszewski started gymnastics at three years old, and now 11 years later, the level-10 gymnast is competing for a national championship.More >>
Dozens of reports of illness have prompted the Alabama Department of Public Health to open an investigation involving sports activities at Montgomery's Paterson Field.More >>
Second-ranked and seeded Faulkner's (44-10) six-run seventh inning slammed the door shut on the 12-3 blowout of seventh-seeded Martin Methodist (16-29-1) here on the opening day of the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament at Patterson Field downtown.More >>
In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
