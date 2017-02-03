Wear red for the American Heart Association's National Wear Red Day

Women around the country are wearing red Friday for the American Heart Association's "National Wear Red Day". It's a way to raise awareness and support for the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women initiative.

“We need to start looking at our numbers, we need to continue losing weight,” said Elizabeth Williams, Community Events Manager for Marketing & Communications at Baptist Health.

According to the AHA, heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths in women every year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds. The Heart Association says 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.

Coinciding w/ #WearRedDay, Baptist South is hosting $20 heart screening tomorrow. Starts at 8am, walk-ins welcome #GumpGoRed pic.twitter.com/cMTpqCyxAY — Bethany Davis (@bethanyWSFA) February 3, 2017

The AHA says women’s symptoms are different than a man’s and may be too easy to ignore or dismiss

“We’re so busy, we think that’s something normal. A little pain, a little headache, a little numbness, and we just keep going. We don’t have time to stop for ourselves,” Williams said.

That was the case for Inez Sehgal. “I don't eat a lot of junk, I don't smoke, I don't drink,” Sehgal explained. “I do go to the gym and do the treadmill.” And her regular check-ups, with all of her doctors, are usually uneventful.

Until she saw her internist in December.

“They took my blood pressure, it was very high. It was extremely high.”

Sehgal said her only other symptom was a nagging pain on the inside of her arms. That was enough to send her straight to the cardiologist and into a round of intense testing.

“It was a 95 percent blockage in one of the main arteries.”

After surgery, Sehgal now has a stint. “I call it a new piece of jewelry, I got a new piece of jewelry, right? it's not gold, it's just metal.”

Sehgal feels fortunate her condition was caught in time.. and counts it a blessing that she can tell her story, and help other women.

“Beware! you know I didn't have any of the symptoms that I read about for heart attack or heart problems,” said Sehgal. “If this can happen to me, it can happen to you too.”

