Heart Gallery Alabama: Tylor

Thousands of children across Alabama are looking for a sense of belonging, a place to call home. They are in Alabama's foster care system. Each week, we bring you the story of a child hoping to connect them with a loving family.

This week, meet Tylor M. Tylor is 17-years-old and enjoys cooking, drawing, and doing anything creative. Tylor has big dreams and needs a family to help guide him into adulthood. To learn more about Tylor and Heart Gallery Alabama,

