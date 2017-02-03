Military deal with 80 jobs falls apart for Covington County airport

Around 12 years ago, local officials spent $3.5 million building the hangars with the hope they would attract industry. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The South Alabama Regional Airport suffered a crushing disappointment Friday upon news that a major economic deal has fallen through.

It was just three weeks ago that officials were announcing that 80 jobs would come to Andalusia and Covington County as part of the deal, but the airport got news that will not happen after all.

An unnamed aviation company that specializes in putting high-tech radios in the C-130s had indicated it would lease the airport's two giant hangars.

"We're looking at over 85 aircraft," said a beaming Jed Blackwell in early January. Today, Blackwell feels he's been punched in the gut. "Well, I certainly feel like we've been led on. I don't know about lied to."

The company even gave Blackwell the 'green light' to announce it publicly in spite of the fact nothing had been signed, just a letter of intent, which isn't binding. Blackwell declined to name the business.

The company would have paid $50,000 a month in rent as part of a 5-year deal, but it all collapsed at the last minute.

WSFA 12 News has learned a 'military protest' of the bid caused the deal to fall through. While such protests are routine, the primary contract sub-contracted the work to another company.

With the deal falling apart at the last minute, South Alabama Regional Airport leaders say they learned some hard lessons from this situation, but there are some things they wouldn't change. Never again assume anything is a done deal despite a verbal agreement, but Blackwell prides himself on being transparent. That will not go away.

"We wanted that information to be known because this is the people's airport," he said.

Blackwell's disappointment was palpable but come Monday morning, he starts all over again looking for businesses to fill up the big twins across the way.

"We're starting over and moving forward," he said.

This is the latest blow to Covington County, which learned around the turn of the year that a call center company would close and lay off 400 employees.

