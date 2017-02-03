Why I wear red: A story of Jenn Horton's mom's fight with heart disease

Today is one of the most powerful days of the year for women. The stories and statistics that accompany 'Go Red for Women Day' can fuel women with the desire to take charge of their health, take care of their heart, and, for once, take care of themselves.

It’s an opportunity and a glaring reminder that the work women are put here to accomplish today, whether raising their families or leading a fortune 500 corporation, won’t go on without them; and the only person to see that mission through is you.

Go Red for Women day is a daily mission statement for my family. Each of the leading ladies God blessed me with have courageously fought heart disease.

In fact, the statistic stating heart disease is the number one killer of women, claiming 1 in 3 lives is my reality.

My mother has suffered 2 heart attacks and strokes. Her mother died of heart disease, and my paternal grandmother underwent open heart surgery decades ago when the idea of open heart surgery was widely feared.

My mother, Ginger Horton, is my heart, our family’s daily motivator, and has a powerful testimony of comebacks that would strengthen anyone’s faith.

Despite looking death in the eye, her story could be yours. The story of a healthy, busy mother, wife and career woman.

After two heart attacks, she’s still never had a blockage. Her first heart attack started with what she felt was a bad case of indigestion. In fact, she wanted to drink an Alka-Seltzer and lay on the couch. Thankfully, at my dad’s urging, they finally went to the ER.

Mom’s symptoms of a heart attack highlight the notion the signs and symptoms for women are different than men. It isn’t always tingling in the right arm.

“I felt like I had indigestion”, Ginger said. “I did have some chest pain, but I didn’t think I was having a heart attack – the only sign was that my blood pressure was high.”

[CLICK HERE for symptoms of heart disease in women]

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum explains there are several hard-to-recognize heart attack symptoms that women should be aware of. Mother’s first heart attack and stroke could not have prepared us for round two.

“I had a good day, a very good day,” Ginger said of the day she had her second heart attack. “I had dinner with my husband, Phillip. It was a normal day. After dinner, I suddenly had intense chest pain that went down my arm. I remember having nausea and a terrible headache that went down my neck.”

Mom engaged in cardiac rehab to fight her way back from her second heart attack, which was life-altering. The second stroke affected the speech portion of her brain, robbing her of the ability to talk and swallow.

It wasn’t until this stroke that we finally determined she had a hole in her heart that allowed blood clots to escape. The condition is called a patent foramen ovale, or PFO. Her cardiologist determined it was a birth defect, which is now being treated with blood thinner to eradicate the clots.

Ginger encourages everyone to seek the guidance of a thorough cardiologist.

“Find a cardiologist that won’t stop until they find the cause of your heart disease,” Ginger explained. “Ask plenty of questions, and take someone to your appointment that will help you listen and take notes. Also, relay everything you’re experiencing to your cardiologist, no detail is too small.”

She also supports the notion that your body will warn you of possible trouble ahead.

“I had a chest pain the week before my first heart attack, but I was healthy and didn’t think much of it,” Ginger warned. “I never mentioned it to anyone.”

Since her stroke in 2012, Mom has worked tirelessly to restore her speech. On most days to those around her, she’s deficit free. It’s something she will work on for the rest of her life, along with the mission of being active, and eating a healthy diet.

She is dedicated to taking her blood thinner daily and never misses a routine visit to her cardiologist. If you have suffered a setback by heart disease or stroke, she wants to you be encouraged that there is a way to recover and restore your quality of life.

Ginger also encourages those who suffer from heart disease and the aftermath of strokes to find a support system. She still leans heavily on her friends and family and finds great strength in the women’s Bible study class at her church. Faith has played a central role in her recovery.

“I felt very isolated, and it changed my life,” she admits. “I quickly realized I was blessed because I could get better, I felt like God had given me a second chance.”

