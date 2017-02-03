Bentley attorney: Campaign money for Mason fees is legal

Gov. Robert Bentley's attorney has written a letter to the Alabama Ethics Commission in the wake of published reports regarding payments from the governor's campaign fund for legal fees incurred by Rebekah Mason, a former political adviser with whom the governor is accused of having an affair.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says that violates election laws. Merrill says the Alabama’s laws surrounding the use of excess campaign funds for legal expenses of someone other than the office holder or candidate are clear.

“We would not view that as a permissible expense,” Merrill stated. “When you believe you can interpret the law in a different way, yet you have no basis for that interpretation – that usually can be a very disappointing result in the end."

Bentley's attorney, William Athanas, contends in his letter [Read in full below] that the payment of $8,912.40 for Mason's legal fees, " is entirely consistent with the Fair Campaign Practices Act" because the fees were incurred by Mason, "in connection with work she performed, and the Campaign's paying for her work, as senior political advisor to the Governor."

Athanas cited two opinions based on the Federal Election Campaign Act to support his conclusion that the money was properly allocated.

However, the attorney ended his letter with a nod to the Ethics Commission:

"In the event the Commission reaches a contrary conclusion, we are prepared to reverse the payment and have the funds returned to the Campaign. We stand ready to provide any additional information you may desire."

