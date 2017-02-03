1 person dead after gas leak at Montgomery home

A death investigation is underway after a gas leak at a home on East Fairview Avenue in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A death investigation has been opened after one person died in a gas leak at a Montgomery home, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

First responders were called to a residence in the 100 block of East Fairview Avenue around 11 a.m. Friday on reports of a suspected gas leak.

When Montgomery Fire and Rescue personnel arrived, they identified a chemical release from a sewage drain pipe and then discovered an unresponsive service worker under the house.

The unidentified worker, who had been exposed to gas later identified as hydrogen sulfide, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hazmat personnel concluded that the gas was released when the service worker severed the sewer line under the house. The death appears to be accidental.

The line has since been capped and the house has been ventilated. In addition, the Hazmat team also responded to Baptist South Hospital to monitor for any transfer exposure as a result of the chemical.

Crews have since verified both the house and hospital are clear of any danger from the gas.

Hydrogen sulfide gas causes a wide range of health effects. Workers are primarily exposed to hydrogen sulfide by breathing it. The effects depend on how much hydrogen sulfide you breathe and for how long. Exposure to very high concentrations can quickly lead to death. It's produced naturally from decaying organic material.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.