3-month-old found dead in Autauga County home

An autopsy is being conducted to determine how an infant in Autauga County died.

Sheriff Joe Sedinger says the 3-month-old baby was found dead in a home Friday on Aljuise Drive, which is located in western Autauga County off of County Road 40 in the Friendship community.

The case is being handled as a death investigation, the sheriff added.

Paramedics and deputies were dispatched to the home around 5 a.m.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is assisting the sheriff’s office in the case, which Sedinger says is standard procedure.

No other information was released. Autopsy results are pending to determine the baby’s cause of death.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.