9 arrested on drug charges in Tallapoosa County

A total of nine people were arrested on drug charges in Tallapoosa County Friday in two separate incidents.

In the first case, six people were arrested after multiple Tallapoosa County law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant. Shortly after, the Alexander City Police Department responded to a possible shoplifting incident at a local business off US Hwy. 280 and arrested multiple subjects for drug-related crimes there.

According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office, in the first case, investigators found about 165 grams of crystal methamphetamine, also known as “ICE”, tramadol pills, synthetic marijuana and digital scales at a residence on Highway 50 in Dadeville.

According to the sheriff's office, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force had received complaints about drug activity coming from the residence for the past six months.

A habitual drug offender, who is serving a sentence under the Community Corrections Program, named Garon Allen Marshall, also known as Big G, was the target of the operation, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's office officials say Marshall is considered a major distributor of methamphetamine for the eastern part of Tallapoosa County.

ARRESTED IN COUNTY CASE

Garon “Big G” Marshall, 27 yoa, of Dadeville: Arrested and charged with: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two (2) counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Distribution of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



Hilyard “Bill” Tucker, 35 yoa of Dadeville: Arrested and charged with: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two (2) counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Distribution of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



John Farrel Adamson, 26 yoa of Dadeville: Arrested and charged with: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two (2) counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



Thomas Bufford, 39 yoa of Dadeville: Arrested and charged with: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two (2) counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



Morgan Sheridan, 33 yoa of Jacksons Gap: Arrested and charged with: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two (2) counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia



Jeffery Sheridan, 53 yoa of Jacksons Gap: Arrested and charged with: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two (2) counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

ARRESTED IN ALEX CITY CASE

Jason Jacques, 37 yoa of New Site: Arrested and charged with: Distribution of Controlled Substance, Possession with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft of Property 4th



Carrie Mitchell, 18 yoa of Rainbow City: Arrested and charged with: Possession with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft of Property 4th



Cathy Howard, 49 yoa of Alexander City: Arrested and charged with: Possession with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft of Property 4th

