Concerns over $800M AL prison plan could complicate passage

The start of Alabama's legislative session is less than a week away and the state’s plan to build four new prisons for $800 million will be one of the first items on the agenda.

Almost everyone agrees something needs to be done about the prison system, but some wonder if the Gov. Robert Bentley's prison plan is the way to go. There are still major unknown components about the bill like where the facilities will be located, how the plan will be bid out, and which existing prisons will close.

The most important issue for many lawmakers is making sure the state can afford the $800 million bond, which will cost the state an estimated $1.5 billion over 30 years.

“That is the drawing the line in the sand,” Sen. Cam Ward said.

ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn has said the bond will be paid for through savings in the prisons' construction and the closing of 14 old, outdated facilities. But groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center think the plan is a bad idea.

“They are going about this the wrong way,“ Ebony Howard, SPLC's Associate Legal Director said. "It puts a cloak over the problems this plan will not fix.”

The SPLC claims building new prisons will not address other glaring needs in the prison system like mental health care and the needs of correction officers.

“Let’s assess what the entire system needs," Howard said. "Not just for overcrowding, not just medical care and mental health care, not just for staffing, but let’s fix this completely.”

Lawmakers have told Raycom a scaled down version of this plan is possible, similar to the $550 million plan for three new prisons that almost passed last year.

Lawmakers return to Montgomery next Tuesday.

