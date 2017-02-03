Trojans using offense to fuel hot start

Through the first 20 games of the season, the Troy women's basketball team is off to its best start since joining the Sun Belt Conference.

The Trojans are 14-6 on the season thanks in large part to the team's production on offense.

"We are constantly striving to push the ball up the court," said head coach Chanda Rigby. "Some teams are doing some things to us to try and slow us up, but we're constantly working out the glitches and trying to make sure nobody can stop us pushing the ball up the court."

Troy is ranked seventh in the nation in scoring by averaging 84 points per game, but Rigby would like to see that number raised a little higher.

"We've been shooting pretty poorly so we need to get our shooting percentage up," Rigby said. "When that happens, we know we will score more points."

"We did a lot of shooting this week and hopefully that is going to put us back in our scoring mentality and get our legs back together and start scoring in transition like we normally do," said senior Caitlyn Ramirez.

The place where the Trojans have seen the most production is on the glass. Troy out-rebounds opponents by eight a game and lead the NCAA in offensive rebounds per game.

"We've been going for trying to get 100 shot attempts each game and with that, we just have to rebound," Ramirez said. "The more rebounds we get, the more shots we get putback. That goes back to our scoring, so that's something that we have to continue to do."

"We're trying to find any way we can to win and to get our team back on top in the Sun Belt Conference," Rigby said. "We believe rebounding is a good segue to that and so we've been doing a great job with that."

The Trojans look to maintain pace in the Sun Belt Conference as they take on rival South Alabama on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Trojan Arena with the men's game to follow.

