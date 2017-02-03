Trojans using offense to fuel hot start

The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.More >>
Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.More >>
In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.More >>
Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.More >>
Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.More >>
Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.More >>
While Mother Nature was hard at work creating likely the coldest May afternoon in recorded history, there was little that could keep No. 4 Faulkner's (45-10) dominating offense from eventually thawing out.More >>
While Mother Nature was hard at work creating likely the coldest May afternoon in recorded history, there was little that could keep No. 4 Faulkner's (45-10) dominating offense from eventually thawing out.More >>
Troy scored five runs in the fifth inning to spark a 9-1 victory over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt series opener on Cinco de Mayo night at Riddle-Pace Field.More >>
Troy scored five runs in the fifth inning to spark a 9-1 victory over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt series opener on Cinco de Mayo night at Riddle-Pace Field.More >>
Second-ranked and seeded Faulkner's (44-10) six-run seventh inning slammed the door shut on the 12-3 blowout of seventh-seeded Martin Methodist (16-29-1) here on the opening day of the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament at Patterson Field downtown.More >>
Second-ranked and seeded Faulkner's (44-10) six-run seventh inning slammed the door shut on the 12-3 blowout of seventh-seeded Martin Methodist (16-29-1) here on the opening day of the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament at Patterson Field downtown.More >>
The Troy Trojans have come alive on the baseball diamond.More >>
The Troy Trojans have come alive on the baseball diamond.More >>
For the third time in the last four years the Troy Women's golf team is on top at the Sun Belt Conference after the Trojans were able to capture the conference title last week down in Muscle Shoals.More >>
For the third time in the last four years the Troy Women's golf team is on top at the Sun Belt Conference after the Trojans were able to capture the conference title last week down in Muscle Shoals.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
Obama made no direct reference to Thursday's House vote to dismantle much of his health care law but declared that while it did not take courage to help the rich and powerful, it does require courage to help the sick and vulnerable.More >>
Obama made no direct reference to Thursday's House vote to dismantle much of his health care law but declared that while it did not take courage to help the rich and powerful, it does require courage to help the sick and vulnerable.More >>
The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.More >>
The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.More >>
The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.More >>
The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.More >>
The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.More >>
The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.More >>
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called 'sanctuary cities' that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with...More >>
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called 'sanctuary cities' that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities.More >>
Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister.More >>
Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister.More >>
With summer quickly approaching, families are beginning to make more outdoor plans, and with those plans comes risks for themselves and their pets.More >>
With summer quickly approaching, families are beginning to make more outdoor plans, and with those plans comes risks for themselves and their pets.More >>
The Alabama State Troopers responded to a crash around the 193 mile marker on Interstate 65 southbound that was causing heavily congested traffic. It is now clear.More >>
The Alabama State Troopers responded to a crash around the 193 mile marker on Interstate 65 southbound that was causing heavily congested traffic. It is now clear.More >>