AU's BOT approves 6 projects including Jordan-Hare Stadium improvements

The Auburn University Board of Trustees approved a number of construction projects Friday including the Jordan-Hare Stadium project. Construction on the new Jordan-Hare Stadium Game Day Support Facility is expected to begin in May and be completed by July 2018.

"It accomplishes a lot of our goals," said AU Athletics Director Jay Jacobs. "We are excited and this will be another piece to the puzzle."

The 44,000 square foot, multi-story facility will include a recruiting space, a new club space for fans, and a new press box for media. The $28 million project will also give a facelift to Auburn's locker room.

"The key to it for us was this is student-athlete centered," Jacobs said. "The second piece was fans. We are number one in the SEC for game-day experience."

In all, six projects totaling $148 million were brought before the board for final approval at this meeting. From athletics to aviation, changes are coming.

Soon taking shape near the Auburn University Regional Airport will be a new AU Aviation Education Center. With everything from flight simulation to a testing center, it will replace the current outdated facility.

"We will be able to maximize our student experience and give them a head start to get into the aviation industry," expressed an excited Bill Hutto, the center's director. "This has been a long time coming."

Other projects moving forward include the Auburn University Performing Arts Center, Brown-Kopel Engineering Student Achievement Center, AU Hotel and Dixon Conference Center Ballroom renovations, and Recreation and Wellness Center Basement Build-Out.

The board also approved the creation of a Department of Aviation within the University College. Those organizational changes will now be submitted to the Alabama Commission on Education for approval.?

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.