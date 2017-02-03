Eye injuries linked to liquid laundry packets on the rise

It's not difficult for an adult to burst one of those liquid laundry packets and young children have also popped them. They can get the detergent in their eyes which has lead to an increasing number of serious chemical burns.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health looked at reports of such eye injuries from 2012 to 2015.

Dr. R. Sterling Haring at Johns Hopkins said, "the number of eye injuries among small children aged 3 to 4 due to these laundry detergent pods increased significantly from almost none to almost 500 per year."

These single-use laundry packets have higher concentrations of chemicals and cleaning agents and can lead to vision loss if they get into the eyes.

The American Cleaning Institute released a statement reading in part: "Manufacturers of liquid laundry detergent packets are very committed to reducing the number of incidents with these products, which are used safely by millions of consumers every day."

The study looked at injuries that occurred before many manufacturers adopted voluntary safety standards in 2015 including opaque packaging and improved warning labels.

If a child's eye is exposed to the laundry packets, doctors say immediately get the eye under cool running water and leave it there for at least 20 minutes.

"The longer you can run water on that eye, the more likely you are to save that child's vision," said Dr. Haring.

Experts also recommend storing those packets up, away and out of sight since almost 85-percent of these injuries happened in the home.

