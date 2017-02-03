Montgomery Zoo elephants predict Super Bowl winner

Over the years, there have been many different ways of attempting to predict the winner of the Super Bowl, including asking cute animals like pandas or adorable kittens for their opinion on who may come out on top during the big game.

The Montgomery Zoo has added another set of animals to the list of predictors: elephants.

The adorable ladies made their Super Bowl 51 prediction Friday afternoon.

So, how does an elephant prediction happen? Two boxes with the same amount of snacks and treats were placed in the center of the elephants' exhibit. One box was decorated for each team. The box that got trampled was the loser.

Mama elephant Tina and her daughter Mckenna were the first of the three elephants to leave the gate. They walked straight toward the boxes and while 9-year-old McKenna appeared ready to name the Patriots as the winners, she knocked over the Falcons box instead.

The matriarch of the bunch, Star, came out, and after snacking for 10 minutes, chose the fate of the game.

Stomping the Patriot's box into the ground, Star predicted the Falcons to win.

"The girls have been studying up a little bit on their football and have been doing some training, running around, working their trunks out so they are ready to put their guesses out there and tell us who is gonna win on Sunday," said Meaghan Weir, the Montgomery Zoo marketing manager.

In the past, the zoo had tigers predict the winner of the Iron Bowl. This is the first time elephants were given such a task at the Montgomery Zoo.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.