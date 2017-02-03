Spike in car thefts in Montgomery, Prattville

Police in Montgomery and Prattville are urging drivers to take precautions as authorities continue to combat a rise in car thefts.

Most recently, thieves set their sights on vehicles at local churches as services were underway.

On Sunday, investigators say four cars were broken into in the parking lot at Glynwood Baptist Church on McQueen Smith Road in Prattville as the congregation worshiped inside. They ended up driving off in two of the vehicles.

“We suspect that there were three to four black males, possibly juveniles, who broke into a couple of cars and also stole two of them,” said Captain Jeff Hassell, who oversees the Prattville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.

When they broke into one of the cars at Glynwood Baptist Church, the suspects found a set of spare keys the owner kept inside, along with the spare keys to another car in the parking lot since the vehicles belong to a couple who were attending the Sunday service.

According to investigators, the suspects then drove the stolen cars into Montgomery and targeted two other locations on Ray Thorington Road, including Thorington Road Baptist Church where several more cars were broken into.

“We know they took those two vehicles over to Montgomery and facilitated more crimes at other churches,” Hassell added.

Captain Regina Duckett, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department, says officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in the 1500 block of Ray Thorington Road Sunday at about 12:20 p.m. The vehicle was forcibly entered and property was taken. Also Sunday, MPD responded to the 400 block of Ray Thorington Road, where three vehicles had been rummaged through.

The owners of those three vehicles declined to file reports.

“The investigation indicates there were four suspects who occupied two vehicles that had been reported stolen from Prattville earlier Sunday. At this point, not arrests have been made,” Duckett said.

A Montgomery County sheriff's deputy spotted one of the stolen vehicles from Prattville while on patrol in the Pike Road area, but it pulled behind a building and the driver jumped out and got away. The other car was not recovered.

Detectives are reviewing some surveillance footage as they continue their investigation.

The week before, Hassell says a car was stolen from St. Joseph Catholic Church on North Memorial Drive in Prattville during Sunday Mass. It was later recovered and it’s not clear if that incident is connected to the burglaries and thefts at Glynwood Baptist Church.

Officials in both the Montgomery and Prattville police departments confirm the cities are seeing an increase in car thefts.

“Many of these thefts are crimes of opportunity in which vehicles are left unattended with the keys left inside the vehicles. In multiple cases the stolen vehicles are then used in the commission of other crimes,” Duckett said.

“Crime patterns follow a trend and right now, the trend, in my opinion from what I've seen, is that car thefts are up. I foresee in the next six months to a year, there will be another crime trend that's up and this will fall by the wayside. Right now, we are seeing an increase in automobile thefts,” Hassell added.

Police say you should take simple steps to keep from being an easy target.

“Don’t leave things in plain view in your vehicle - cell phones, purses, computers. If it's sitting in plain view, that gives the criminal an opportunity to take advantage of the situation. Be sure you lock your property up. Lock your cars. Don't leave valuables in there,” Hassell said.

Prattville police recently made an arrest after several cars were stolen from Long Lewis Ford. The vehicles were later recovered. Investigators say that case is not related to the more recent crimes.

Officials are asking citizens to be alert and to report anything suspicious.

“Church members know who should and shouldn't be there. Certainly, if you see someone who is out of place, call us. Let us check into it. It may be something innocent. It may not be,” Hassell added. “Thieves are targeting highly-populated areas- shopping centers, churches. They're walking around and if your car is unlocked, they're going to take advantage of it.”

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.