I-85/65 SB interchange reopens following crash involving 18-wheeler

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
The Interstate-85/65 southbound interchange has been cleared after an 18-wheeler overturned early Saturday morning. 

The overturned 18-wheeler was blocking the I-65 southbound on ramp from I-85 southbound after it flipped on its side.

The Montgomery Police Department says no one was injured in the wreck. 

