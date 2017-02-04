2 men found shot to death in vehicle in Lowndes County identified

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation after two men were found shot to death in a vehicle on Friday.

Deputies responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a call of shots being fired in the area.

At the scene, deputies found 26-year-old Frank James Hill and 36-year-old Antoni Markee Means dead from gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Williams Drive, near the Mosses Community.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office at 334-548-2222, 334-548-6151 or 334-548-5900.

