MPD: Suspect killed during Jan. 9 robbery, 3 accomplices charged with murder

Police responded to the 800 block of N. Eastern Blvd in reference to a body being found (Source: WSFA 12)

The Montgomery Police Department confirms three people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 9 shooting death of a Montgomery man.

Joquan Belyue, 17, Terrance Moorer, 17, and Errol Johnson, Jr., 22, have been charged with murder in connection with 22-year-old Joshua Rogers' death.

Belyue and Moorer were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Friday. Johnson turned himself into authorities later the same day.

MPD units responded to the 800 block of the North Eastern Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 9 in reference to a call of a subject shot. Once at the scene, officers located Rogers lying in the median. He had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male subject was located across the street from where Rogers was found. He was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

During the investigation into Rogers' death, MPD determined that Rogers, Belyue, Moorer and Johnson were committing a robbery that resulted in Rogers' death and the non-life-threatening injury to the second male subject.

As a result, Belyue, Moorer and Johnson were charged with Rogers' death.

All three suspects were transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where they are each being held on a $150,000 bond.

