I-65 NB near mm 205 (Clanton) clear following 3-vehicle wreck

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
CLANTON, AL (WSFA) -

Interstate-65 northbound near mile marker 205, which is one of the Clanton exits, is clear following a 3-vehicle accident involving two 18-wheelers. 

Parts of the interstate were blocked following the crash as crews worked to remove the 18-wheelers from the site. 

Police could not confirm at this time if any motorists were injured in the wreck. 

