I-65 NB near mm 205 (Clanton) clear following 3-vehicle wreck

Interstate-65 northbound near mile marker 205, which is one of the Clanton exits, is clear following a 3-vehicle accident involving two 18-wheelers.

Parts of the interstate were blocked following the crash as crews worked to remove the 18-wheelers from the site.

Police could not confirm at this time if any motorists were injured in the wreck.

