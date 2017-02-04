Give from the Heart Blood Drive a success

The 10th annual Give from the Heart Blood Drive Friday proved to be a great success.

WSFA 12 News and LifeSouth teamed up to host the drive in Montgomery and Opelika.

In total, approximately 135 donations were made.

LifeSouth says one donation can save three lives.

All the donations collected will end up at local hospitals.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.