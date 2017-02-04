Prattville woman receives 46-month sentence for mortgage fraud

An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>
With Russia roaring back into the headlines, the White House would rather be talking about its victory in the House on health care, but there’s growing scrutiny over details in the plan related to pre-existing conditions and cuts to Medicaid.More >>
With Russia roaring back into the headlines, the White House would rather be talking about its victory in the House on health care, but there’s growing scrutiny over details in the plan related to pre-existing conditions and cuts to Medicaid.More >>
Phenix City police held a press conference Monday regarding the deadly officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of 27-year-old Cedric Mifflin was shot and killed on 13th Street and 11th Ave.More >>
Phenix City police held a press conference Monday regarding the deadly officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of 27-year-old Cedric Mifflin was shot and killed on 13th Street and 11th Ave.More >>
Dozens of officers stood by the side of a teen whose father died saving others.More >>
Dozens of officers stood by the side of a teen whose father died saving others.More >>
The former New Mexico congresswoman President Donald Trump nominated for Air Force secretary is set for a vote in the Republican-led Senate.More >>
The former New Mexico congresswoman President Donald Trump nominated for Air Force secretary is set for a vote in the Republican-led Senate.More >>
Time may be running out but Alabama lawmakers have not given up on the plan to build four new prisons. Lawmakers have six legislative days remaining, as of Monday.More >>
Time may be running out but Alabama lawmakers have not given up on the plan to build four new prisons. Lawmakers have six legislative days remaining, as of Monday.More >>
Apps for our smartphones and tablets often make life easier. But these apps actually pay you cash! Here are our ten favorite money-making apps.More >>
Apps for our smartphones and tablets often make life easier. But these apps actually pay you cash! Here are our ten favorite money-making apps.More >>