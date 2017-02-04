'Kicking Because We Care' event raises money for Opelika family

The Opelika community continues to rally around the family who lost four children in a house fire on Jan. 12.



On Saturday, the "Kicking Because We Care" event was held in Auburn to raise money to go towards helping the Core family. Dozens of people came out to Felton Little Park for a kickball tournament.

While there was lots of fun to be had, the goal of the event was to rally around and support the mother of those children.

"It has shaken everyone up. Everyone wants to do something. I am so happy about coming together to try to do something for her. We want to put a smile on her face," said Chaprell Dowdell.

"This is a labor of love for us. Whether they do it today or tomorrow or the next week, there is a need. And it needed to be addressed," said Marcus Leverett.

The family's fifth child, a 9-year-old girl, remains in the hospital.

To make a donation to the family, call 334-319-5207 or email MarcusDurrell@gmail.com

