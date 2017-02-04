Falcons' WR Julio Jones honors memory of late Dothan teen

When Chris and Sophia's 15-year-old son, Savoy Jones, unexpectedly passed away on Feb. 5, 2013, the Dothan couple was devastated.

"To Sophia and I and his sister, Christina, he was special to us," said Chris Jones.

Savoy collapsed while at basketball practice at Emmanuel Christian School in Dothan and passed away hours later at the hospital.

"Well it's difficult every day because there's not a day that doesn't go by that Sophia, Christina, and I do not think about Savoy," said Chris. "I have learned to thank Him [God] and I thank Him every day for lending Savoy to us for 15 years because he did not have to give him to us at all."

The Jones family now had a missing piece to their puzzle and Chris needed something to do to pass the time.

He began making bracelets in honor of his son.

The bracelets that Chris made have a special meaning. One side has Savoy's name and numbers on it and the other has the phrase, "Nothin But His Love".

These bracelets have received national attention the last few weeks as Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver Julio Jones wears one as a part of his uniform on Sundays.

The Jones family had been family friends with Julio since his time at the University of Alabama. The football star sent the couple tickets to a game for their 35th anniversary in December and that's when these bracelets became a phenomenon.

"We were talking with him and [running back] Devonta Freeman, which my daughter knows very well and we had the opportunity to meet him as well," said Chris. "So actually, I presented a bracelet to both of them and asked them would they wear it and they both said yes. We watched the game when they clinched the division and beat the Green Bay Packers and I really didn't pay any attention about it until a friend sent Mrs. Jones and I a photo and said,

'Hey, Julio has on one of the Nothin But Love bracelets.' That's what they call them, Nothin But Love. And I was like, 'Yeah. Ok.' I actually got a photo and said, 'Dang, he does have it.' It made us feel honored because sometimes you run into athletes and they get superstar status and they have so many things coming at them, and you give them these gifts or whatever the case may be. Like my wife said, 'He could have took it back to his home and put it on his dresser,' but you know what, I actually physically put that band on his arm and I don't know if he's taken it off yet or not."

Now four years to the day of Savoy's untimely passing, on the biggest stage in the football world, Savoy's memory will be front and center for the entire world to see.

