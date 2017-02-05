Chonda Pierce's 'Laughing in the Dark' to take place at St. James UMC

Chonda Pierce, who is also known as the 'Queen of Clean,' will perform at her Laughing in the Dark event at Saint James United Methodist Church on Feb. 23.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m. and WSFA reporter Bethany Davis will emcee the event.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Mary Ellen's Hearth at Nellie Burge Community Center, which is a group that works to bring hope, health, and healing to homeless women and children in the River Region.

Tickets to the event can be bought by calling 1-800-965-9324 or visiting itickets.com

