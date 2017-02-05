Chonda Pierce's 'Laughing in the Dark' to take place at St. James UMC

A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
It was just a few weeks ago that Terresa Gaither had an idea for a prom dance meant to include special needs students like her son who are sometimes left out.More >>
There’s outrage in Butler County after thieves set their sights on rural churches. The recent break-ins have authorities concerned and working to put an end to the crimes.More >>
If you're looking to buy a home for the first time in the Wiregrass, Ozark may be the best place for you according to a recent study.More >>
Parents in Pike Road will have the opportunity Tuesday evening to meet the man who could be the district's new superintendent.More >>
A prison construction proposal faces a closing window to win approval in the final days of the legislative session.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month-old who was taken by her non-custodial father.More >>
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama officials say their thoughts and prayers are with the family of a contract worker who died after becoming unresponsive while working.More >>
