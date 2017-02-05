ALDOT to begin bridge repairs on U.S. Hwy 82 over Autauga Creek

Bridge repairs over Autauga Creek on U.S. Highway 82, near the Washington Ferry Road intersection, will begin on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The repairs will start at 9 a.m. on Monday and will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until Friday.

The bridge will be reduced to one lane while crews conduct the repairs. Flagmen will be in the area to direct traffic through the work zone.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and should expect delays.

