Lucille Times to share civil rights struggle in person in February

Before Rosa Parks took her seat on a Montgomery bus, another woman had a run-in with the same bus driver.

Lucille Times went on to become a major player in the Civil Rights Movement in Montgomery but many people have never heard her story. Until last week, when attorney Troy King posted a video to his Law Office Facebook page.

Over the course of four days, the video has gotten close to a million views, 27,000 shares, about 11,000 “likes” and reactions.

“When you meet her, you'd never believe. I mean if you just met her in the grocery store, you'd never have any idea that she is who she is and that she had such a direct hand in changing the course of history forever,” King explains in the video.

King, a long-time friend of Times’, heard her stories of Marching from Selma to Montgomery, of welcoming marchers into her Montgomery home to sleep, of the Times Café she owned with her husband that regularly welcomed Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and his colleagues as they planned and executed the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Lucille Times was a major player in the #CivilRightsMovement in MGM. Chances are, you've never heard of her. That's about to change. pic.twitter.com/A5ctM984Hv — Bethany Davis (@bethanyWSFA) February 6, 2017

Lucille Times is 96-years-old now and doesn’t get out much. She struggles to speak after a stroke paralyzed her vocal cords but she wants to tell her story,

while she is still able. So King is partnering with the Rosa Parks Museum to host a “Meet & Greet” with her.

Tentatively the meet and greet is set for February 23, at 6 p.m. at the Rosa Parks Museum. King is also planning to carry the event on Facebook Live for those who can’t be there in person.

