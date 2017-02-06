WATCH LIVE: Gov. Bentley delivers State of the State address

Live video from WSFA 12 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WSFA 12 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Gov. Robert Bentley will deliver his annual State of the State Address to a joint session of the Alabama legislature at 6:30 p.m. He'll outline his vision for the state and goals for this year’s legislative session. Issues concerning prison reform, state intervention in Montgomery Public Schools, and gambling are sure to be major talking points during the session.

Bentley's address will take place in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol. He's invited five special guests to the address and will recognize their work in various fields. Two are former inmates and now employees of the Alabama Department of Corrections while three are teachers at Zion Chapel School in Coffee County.

We will also carry the Democratic response that will immediately follow. That address will be from Sen. Quinton Ross (D-Montgomery).

BENTLEY'S FIVE SPECIAL GUESTS

Gov. Bentley has invited five special guests to his State of the State address to recognize them for their work in different fields. They include:

Deborah Daniels , a former inmate, is currently the Southeast Director for Prison Fellowship Ministry. Daniels has worked with the Alabama Department of Corrections since 2000. During that time she has assisted in developing the mentoring children of prisoners program and she has worked to build relationships with faith-based and community organizations. Daniels is a wife and mother of four.



, a former inmate, is currently the Southeast Director for Prison Fellowship Ministry. Daniels has worked with the Alabama Department of Corrections since 2000. During that time she has assisted in developing the mentoring children of prisoners program and she has worked to build relationships with faith-based and community organizations. Daniels is a wife and mother of four. Frank Gossett , a former inmate, is currently a Chaplain at Holman Correctional Facility. Since 2013, Gossett has worked with the Alabama Department of Corrections assisting and ministering to men through the We Care Ministry. This program trains missionary chaplains to serve in correctional facilities that request assistance.



, a former inmate, is currently a Chaplain at Holman Correctional Facility. Since 2013, Gossett has worked with the Alabama Department of Corrections assisting and ministering to men through the We Care Ministry. This program trains missionary chaplains to serve in correctional facilities that request assistance. Alicia Koonce, Chelsi Jones, and Angie Dillard, are all teachers at Zion Chapel School in Coffee County. Zion Chapel has implemented a play-based pilot program where teachers have gained strategies and techniques to document their students’ social-emotional, physical, language, cognitive and academic developmental levels rather than just measuring their academic proficiency. Over the last two years, Zion Chapel has been able to implement this program in kindergarten and first grade classrooms. The results are showing positive outcomes in academic areas as well as a reduction in the number of discipline referrals in these classrooms.

