Monday is National Frozen Yogurt Day

National Frozen Yogurt Day is observed annually on Feb. 6. February may not be the best time for ice cream since it’s still so cold out, but the observation gives you have a reason to treat yourself with its healthier alternative.

The treat was developed in 1970 and it was called "frogurt". Its popularity took off in the eighties, partly because of its "health food" status. That, plus the fact that many people like its tart taste, is the reason why its sales are still growing.

Frozen yogurt sales are increasing every year as people want a healthier alternative to ice cream. The explosion of flavors and topping choices add to the popularity of frozen yogurt.

The soft-serve treat was first produced by H.P Hood but Humphreys and Dannon soon followed with their own versions of the treat.

Looking for ways to celebrate? Give the following recipes a try:

Creamy Vanilla Frozen Yogurt

Chocolate Frozen Yogurt

Cherry Cheesecake Frozen Yogurt

Frozen Strawberry Yogurt

