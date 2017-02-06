AL Democratic executive committee meeting focuses on education

The Alabama Democratic Party held a state Democratic executive committee meeting in Montgomery over the weekend where they discussed several topics from education to higher paying jobs.

Some of the topics the committee discussed were filling vacant seats and electing a new Democratic National Committee member. They also voted on various amendments.

“The Democratic Party is going to need to give concrete examples of what we believe in and the first and foremost thing we believe in is higher paying

jobs," ADP Chair Nancy Worley spoke on the message of the democratic party. "We believe in a strong economy, and that starts with people making enough money to be able to do the things they want to do. I think the second part of that message is we believe in strong, quality public schools. Because that is the great equalizer, for people to be able to attend public schools, get an education, and then they can have numerous avenues available to them."

Worley says the party is also focused on providing affordable health care and medication to everyone.

