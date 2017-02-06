Want free donuts for the rest of the month?

Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day in February if you buy one of its revamped coffee flavors.

The company now has “Smooth” and “Rich” coffee on the menu. If you buy one of those you can get an original glazed donut for free.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme. “Our new “Smooth” coffee is the only coffee designed to the the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made original glazed donuts and other treats.”

Company officials say the “Smooth” coffee is for subtle easy drinking while the “Rich” is for a more bold experience, both are made from 100 percent Arabica beans.

