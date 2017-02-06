Prattville fire chief named 'Fire Chief of the Year'

After serving the Preferred Community for 30 years, Prattville Chief Terry Brown has been announced as the Fire Chief of the Year by the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs.

Chief Brown started his career as a firefighter/EMT with the Prattville Fire Department in 1987. He then moved up through the ranks as a supervisor and the company officer.

In 1997, Brown transferred to Prattville's Fire Marshal's office and was promoted to Assistant Chief. He was later appointed Fire Marshal in April 2002 and became PFD's first Deputy Chief in 2007.

After serving as interim Fire Chief for 18 months, Brown was promoted to Fire Chief in September 2012.

In 2013, Police Chief Mark Thompson and Chief Brown worked together to create a Police & Fire Citizen’s Academy. This effort benefited to the community and all citizens by providing participants in learning more about what Public Safety does and why they function as they do.

Chief Brown earned an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science from Pikes Peak Community College in 2002. He holds numerous certifications through the Alabama Fire College and National Fire Academy. He serves as a Board Member of the Alabama Fire College Foundation, the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs, the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs, the Fire Marshals Association of Alabama, the Prattville Planning Commission, and the Autauga County Board of Education Safety Committee.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved