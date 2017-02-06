Super Bowling event hopes to improve MPS

It was a different type of Super Bowl party at Brunswick Bowling alley in Montgomery Sunday. It was part of the American Association for Children’s “Super Bowling” event.

The goal was to get families together to enjoy food, bowling, and hopefully improve the Montgomery school system at the same time.

“We believe that as a result of this event we can help turn around the attitudes of the students in Montgomery’s public school system regarding doing better academically,” said William Galliard, the director of Thinking Big Activities for the American Association for Children. “As you know the state is about to take over and we say the solution to the problem is that people are thinking small, you’ve got to get them thinking big. Big means: believe in God, believe in grace, believe in giving, believe in getting, believe in goals, and it will make a big difference.”

Mayor Todd Strange and the city of Montgomery made a donation to make the event possible.

