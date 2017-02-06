Super Bowling event hopes to improve MPS

It was a different type of Super Bowl party at Brunswick Bowling alley in Montgomery Sunday. It was part of the American Association for Children’s “Super Bowling” event.
The goal was to get families together to enjoy food, bowling, and hopefully improve the Montgomery school system at the same time.
“We believe that as a result of this event we can help turn around the attitudes of the students in Montgomery’s public school system regarding doing better academically,” said William Galliard, the director of Thinking Big Activities for the American Association for Children. “As you know the state is about to take over and we say the solution to the problem is that people are thinking small, you’ve got to get them thinking big. Big means: believe in God, believe in grace, believe in giving, believe in getting, believe in goals, and it will make a big difference.”
Mayor Todd Strange and the city of Montgomery made a donation to make the event possible.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has released the crime data for 2017 through the month of April.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has released the crime data for 2017 through the month of April.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
WSFA 12 News asking the tough questions to assist anyone who is considering cremation instead of a traditional burial.More >>
WSFA 12 News asking the tough questions to assist anyone who is considering cremation instead of a traditional burial.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey awarded grants to two law enforcement agencies in Butler County Wednesday.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey awarded grants to two law enforcement agencies in Butler County Wednesday.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
One of the three women who successfully sued Alabama State University and its former chief operating officer, John Knight, has written a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey urging her to do something to prevent him from being the keynote speaker at ASU's upcoming spring commencement ceremonies.More >>
One of the three women who successfully sued Alabama State University and its former chief operating officer, John Knight, has written a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey urging her to do something to prevent him from being the keynote speaker at ASU's upcoming spring commencement ceremonies.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
The Selma City School Board placed superintendent Dr. Angela Mangum on administrative leave Tuesday night during a school board meeting that turned heated.More >>
The Selma City School Board placed superintendent Dr. Angela Mangum on administrative leave Tuesday night during a school board meeting that turned heated.More >>