Montgomery judge allows standoff suspect to return to Lowndes Co.

A Montgomery County judge is allowing Mathew Shashy, the man charged with making terrorist threats, to return to Lowndes County.

According to court documents, the 28-year-old is being allowed to work on his family’s farm. Shashy, who successfully completed inpatient medical care, is being ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The case remains bound over to a Montgomery County grand jury.

Shashy held a 12-hour standoff with police before surrendering. Police say Shashy’s arrest was the result of an investigation that began on Saturday after threatening graffiti messages were found outside the police department, Maxwell Air Force Base, and around the Capitol building.

At this time, it is unclear what may have motivated Shashy to commit these crimes.

