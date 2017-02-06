High-profile attempted murder suspect charged with destroying property in jail

A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has released the crime data for 2017 through the month of April.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has released the crime data for 2017 through the month of April.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
WSFA 12 News asking the tough questions to assist anyone who is considering cremation instead of a traditional burial.More >>
WSFA 12 News asking the tough questions to assist anyone who is considering cremation instead of a traditional burial.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey awarded grants to two law enforcement agencies in Butler County Wednesday.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey awarded grants to two law enforcement agencies in Butler County Wednesday.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
One of the three women who successfully sued Alabama State University and its former chief operating officer, John Knight, has written a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey urging her to do something to prevent him from being the keynote speaker at ASU's upcoming spring commencement ceremonies.More >>
One of the three women who successfully sued Alabama State University and its former chief operating officer, John Knight, has written a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey urging her to do something to prevent him from being the keynote speaker at ASU's upcoming spring commencement ceremonies.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
The Selma City School Board placed superintendent Dr. Angela Mangum on administrative leave Tuesday night during a school board meeting that turned heated.More >>
The Selma City School Board placed superintendent Dr. Angela Mangum on administrative leave Tuesday night during a school board meeting that turned heated.More >>