High-profile attempted murder suspect charged with destroying property in jail

Attempted murder defendant Khalfani Hardwick has admitted to destroying state property by damaging part of his Montgomery County jail cell.

Court documents describe Hardwick pulling the sprinkler head of out the top of his jail cell. An officer in the jail realized the fire system was activated and noticed water flowing from Hardwick’s cell. The affidavit stated Hardwick was the only person in the cell and admitted to breaking the sprinkler.

Prior to the charge, Hardwick was being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond after skipping court the day his attempted murder trial was scheduled.

All Montgomery Circuit judges recused themselves from the attempted murder case since Hardwick’s father is the court’s presiding judge. A retired circuit judge has been appointed to hear the case.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey confirmed his office will also recuse. Attorney General Luther Strange's office will prosecute the case.

Hardwick’s bond remains revoked for the attempted murder charge, however, the bond for one count of destroying state property, which is a Class B felony, ?is set at $2,500.

