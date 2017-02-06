Eric: Warmth blossoms, storms to follow

A warm front is lifting northward toward the Tennessee Valley this morning, allowing more warmth & moisture to return to central and south Alabama. While this will make for a pleasant Monday afternoon, it may set the stage for a pair of strong storm opportunities Tuesday into Wednesday.

TODAY: Clouds and fog continue to envelop central Alabama this morning but skies are already mainly clear across the south. That gradual clearing will start to overspread the rest of us over the next few hours as sunshine takes control. That's the plan, at least. But I've seen enough cases where fog hangs on way too long and completely throws a monkey wrench in a forecast. So needless to say, we'll be watching the progress of sunshine closely.

Assuming the sun shines as planned, temperatures will end up WAY warmer than what we experienced yesterday. Lower and middle 70s will be common where sunshine persists.

STRONG STORM POTENTIAL: Today's warmup will help set the stage for an unstable air mass to become a player in storm development by Tuesday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Hi-res models suggest scattered thunderstorms will develop from west to east into the afternoon hours, spreading eastward into the evening.

This appears to be a fairly garden-variety case where shear & instability exist, but do so without really overlapping one another. Instability is highest to the south and west, but shear highest to the north. So the question becomes will we see a "sweet spot" where the two exist simultaneously in sufficient quantities. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area in a Marginal risk Tuesday, and it wouldn't surprise me if that was upgraded to Slight for some of us before the day is over.

We'll have to watch the small scale developments later tomorrow to see if we can find anything that allows storms to become more robust. For now, the flavor I'm seeing is a few strong to marginally severe damaging gusts/hail with an outside chance of a spinup tornado.

Unfortunately, the Tuesday afternoon/evening wave isn't the only shot at storms. The main cold front will not clear, lagging just to our west and north. Daytime heating Wednesday with the cold front lurking nearby could allow for a second window of strong storm potential into Wednesday afternoon and evening. In fact, there is some model suggestion this second wave will have more instability to play with, allowing for a wind/hail threat to materialize across mainly the southern half of Alabama.

This threat also appears to be a lower-end deal, carrying another Marginal risk from the SPC (but I wouldn't be surprised if that became Slight in time).

So to summarize, round 1 develops Tuesday afternoon and evening. Round 2 develops Wednesday afternoon and evening. Both rounds appear fairly low-end, but a few severe caliber cells will be possible. This is NOT expected to be anything resembling a severe weather outbreak.

LOOKING AHEAD: We'll cool off to seasonable temperatures by Thursday, only to warm back up into the 70s by the weekend.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.