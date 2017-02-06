Dothan woman charged after bomb threat affects 7 counties

A Dothan woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly calling in a bomb threat Monday that caused evacuations in five counties.

Kimberly Dawn Newton is accused of making the threat in a call made to the SpectraCare call center in Dothan around 8:30 a.m.

Newton is said to have made reference to an explosive device being in a building. Because the call center covers all SpectraCare operations for Henry, Houston, Dale, Geneva, and Barbour counties, those locations were evacuated.

In addition, Spartacare service was suspended in Russell and Lee counties were suspended, but the buildings were not evacuated.

Investigators working with the Dothan Police Department Bomb Squad arrested Newton. Bond has not yet been set.

A motive for the threat was not immediately given.

