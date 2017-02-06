3 teens accused of robbing Butler Co. woman after stopping in middle of roadway

Three weeks after an elderly woman was held up by armed robbers in rural Butler County, Sheriff Kenny Harden says investigators have made a break in the case. Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in the dangerous roadway robbery.

The victim was driving down County Road 50, also known as Honoraville Road, east of Greenville on the morning of Jan. 18 when the car in front of her suddenly stopped in the middle of the road. In an effort to avoid a collision, the victim tried to stop her vehicle and ended up hitting the back of the stopped car.

“She slammed on her brakes and three black males with masks on got out and robbed her at gunpoint,” Sheriff Harden said. “As soon as she got stopped, they jumped out with their guns and held the guns on her and demanded her property.”

Once the victim handed over her purse and other belongings, the suspects got back in their car and drove away. The victim was able to get help and notify authorities. She was not injured in the incident.

Authorities said the robbery was very bold since it happened in broad daylight and risky since the gunmen used a never-before-seen tactic to catch the victim off guard by stopping in the middle of the road, possibly causing a wreck.

On February 3, all three suspects were arrested. Their names were not released because they are juveniles but Sheriff Harden said the trio included two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old.

"The information we received was that they had passed a lady on County Road 50 and they made the comment that she should have a lot of money. That’s whenever they decided to stop her and rob her," Harden said.

The teens are charged with robbery, possession of marijuana, burglary and theft of property.

"It’s a good day for us when we can get people like that off the streets," the sheriff added. "The deputies did a good job keeping track of what they’ve been looking for with what little evidence we had and they were able to solve it. I want to commend them for a job well done on that."

According to officials, all three suspects are from Butler County.

