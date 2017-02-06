Former AL Gov. Don Siegelman released from prison Wednesday

Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman has been released from prison on Wednesday, according to the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale, Louisana

Chip Hill, Siegelman's friend and former aide, said he will be on very restricted supervised probation for an initial period of time, which is expected to last about six months.

Following that probationary period, Siegelman will be on unsupervised probation for an extended, but not yet specified period of time.

Hill said that after he returns home, the former governor will report to an assigned probation officer who will provide him with much more detailed information about what restrictions he will have, including specifics regarding media access.

"Naturally, his family and many friends are very excited about his release and very much look forward to seeing him," Hill said.

Siegelman, who is serving a six-and-a-half year sentence in Oakdale, Louisiana, for bribery and obstruction of justice, posted to his online site back during Thanksgiving that he could be released as early as Feb. 8.

Former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones and former Federal Judge John Carrol both say this is a pretty standard procedure when it comes to being released from prison. This won't mean Siegelman can't go anywhere. He can look for a job and leave occasionally. Both men stress, however, that the key will be for Siegelman to stay in pretty constant communication with his probation officer and any violation of the terms could lead to that probation being revoked.

Siegelman sought a pardon from President Barack Obama, but the president denied his petition during his final week in office.

A long time fixture in Alabama politics, Siegelman first held statewide office when he was elected secretary of state in 1979. From that position, he mounted a successful campaign to become the state's attorney general in 1987. In 1995 he became Lt. governor and then the state's 51st governor in 1999. He remains the only person in state history to ever hold four constitutional offices.

Siegelman's narrowly lost reelection in 2002 to Bob Riley. He was indicted and went to trial on federal charges in 2004, but the charges were dropped the day after proceedings got underway.

Siegelman, despite new indictments in connection to alleged Healthsouth founder and CEO Richard Scrushy, mounted an unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination two years later. He and Scrushy were convicted just weeks after he lost the nomination.

