Special Report: Smart home security

Newer systems can be controlled with a single app on your smartphone or tablet.

Marshall Westbrook represents Furlongs Security, one of several security companies in the River Region.

You come home from work only to find that someone has kicked in your door and stolen your TV. Or worse, you're asleep at night and hear someone trying to get in. Those are the kinds of stories that prompt many people to invest in home security systems. Homes without them are up to three times more likely to be burglarized, according to some statistics.

With today's technology, home security systems can do all sorts of things. So what should you choose to best suit your circumstances?

Homeowner Mark Berry relies on a network of security cameras, which he purchased at a local store.

"I was getting ready to go grab a bite to eat," he recalled about a recent burglary. He and his wife had just left their Prattville home when their cameras sent an alert to their smartphones.

"I told my wife, we're being robbed!"

Berry immediately called 911 and rushed home. The thief had gotten away, but the man’s image was permanently captured on video.

"Within five minutes, the police had the image sent out to all the officers in the area, all the pawn shops," Berry said.

The cameras turn on whenever they detect movement. And the high definition video they produce is clear enough to identify any criminal. Since the data is stored online, it doesn't even matter if thieves steal them.

"The minute they've stepped onto the property, it's too late," Berry explained. "They've already been recorded."

[ON THE WEB: Safety and Home Security Stats and Facts (Source: Safewise.com)]

"These cameras give you almost a clearer picture at night than during the day," said Marshall Westbrook, a security expert for Furlongs Security.

Westbrook recommends cameras with infrared technology. He says that's what gives them better night-time vision.

But Westbrook says cameras are only one aspect of a good security system. Monitored equipment -- which alerts police to a burglar's presence -- is crucial. Sensors can monitor for motion, for the sound of glass breaking, or the opening of doors and windows. The type of devices you choose depends on the size and layout of your home.

"Pretty much if you can think of it, we can sensor it," Westbrook stated.

When it comes to monitoring, he says cell phone-based systems are best. Systems connected to old fashioned land lines are not as reliable.



Home Automation

Nowadays these systems also can provide more than home security. They can be modified to become full home automation systems. You have to pay a little more, but with a simple app on your phone, you can control almost everything in your home.

"It can control your lights. It can open your garage doors. It can unlock your doors," our expert explained.

Each automation feature you choose will require an additional piece of equipment. In the past they were often separate programs with separate apps. For example, if you bought an automated thermostat, the app controlled only the thermostat. But newer systems are much more integrated.

"A single system can now control your whole house in one easy app," according to Westbrook, "and you can set it up where it will do everything with one touch of the button."

For an added gee whiz, try syncing your system with the Amazon Echo or Google Home. These devices give you the power of voice command. (Read a review from c|net.)

From cameras, to home security systems, to full-fledged home automation, almost anything is possible with today’s technology.



Before You Buy

Do-it-yourself systems are available for purchase at various stores and websites. If you prefer expert installation, you also can purchase from various local companies. But no matter who you choose, make sure your provider is licensed. This ensures that he/she has been subjected to a criminal background check. Contact the Alabama Electronic Security Board to check.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers and the Alabama Alarm Association also recommend that you shop around for the best prices. Sometimes companies offer free or low-cost equipment up front, but then charge higher monthly monitoring fees. It's important to add up the entire cost over the course of your contract to find the best deal.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.