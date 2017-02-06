Suspect wanted in Prattville business burglary

The Prattville Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a November business burglary.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2016, an unknown male entered a pizza restaurant located in the 500 block of Pinnacle Place in Prattville.

Police say the suspect was able to take two flat screen televisions and a metal chair from the location.

The man was described as wearing a University of Alabama hoodie and blue jeans. The vehicle that the suspect was seen arriving and leaving in is described as a 4-door Silverado pickup truck.

If you have any information on the identity or the current whereabouts of this suspect, please call the Prattville Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

