Wetumpka burglary suspect arrested after deputy injured in pursuit

Surveillance video shows Robert Wainright at the residence that was burglarized. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Robert Wainright, wanted for allegedly breaking into an Elmore County residence, was taken into custody following a pursuit Wednesday, according to CrimeStoppers.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies arrested Wainright after a police pursuit ended on Chantilly Parkway. Multiple suspects were taken into custody but at this time additional names and charges have not been released.

According to Capt. Trent Beasley, a deputy suffered minor injuries during the pursuit when his patrol vehicle collided with a dump truck.

Wainright was wanted in connection to a burglary in a neighborhood off of Ceasarville Road in Wetumpka. The victim was able to get surveillance video of the burglar in action.

Investigators advised that the suspect checked to see if anyone was at home and then proceeded to enter a storage room at the residence.

