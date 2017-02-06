Going inside Alabama’s Draper and Tutwiler prisons

The Alabama Department of Corrections opened the gates to two state facilities on Monday, giving us an inside look at the conditions.

Reports have surfaced over the past months on the problems plaguing our prisons, including being overcrowded, understaffed and violent attacks.

It's something you don't get to see every day, but now we're getting a first-hand look at these conditions.

While on the tour of Draper and Tutwiler prisons in Elmore County, Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn made a push for Gov. Robert Bentley’s $800 million bond issue.

The prisons are old, outdated, and are breaking down. They were built for a different era and are not meant for modern standards.

A quick look at Tutwiler’s boiler room shows a crumbling infrastructure and Draper's kitchens paint a similar picture.

The problems don’t stop with the building either, as the ratio between inmates and officers at a time can be lopsided.

“222 inmates with usually one correctional officer handling that space,” said Dunn.

These are the type of facilities Dunn wants to replace with four new super prisons that includes a price tag of $800 million.

Dunn says his plan will help address the major issues of the state.

But opponents of the plan often say just building four new prisons won't solve the state's correction problem.

"I would challenge the idea that just building new buildings won't solve anything. I disagree with that characterization,” Dunn said. “I think that not only building the new buildings but getting rid of the old infrastructure, the combination of those two things is what helps us solve the issue."

Lawmakers will have to debate the prison plan and it's $800 million price tag when they start the legislative session on Tuesday.

