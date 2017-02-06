Montgomery City Council set to vote on home annexation

Twelve home addresses are on the Montgomery City Council's agenda for Tuesday to potentially be annexed into the City of Montgomery from Montgomery County.



Anita Archie, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange's Chief of Staff, says there was a major annexing project in the 1980s that left some homes out, including the 12 homes off of Wares Ferry Road that are being voted on Tuesday.



“For some reason, 124 parcels were left out of that large annexations, which essentially created an island for this subdivision that's located along Wares Ferry,” Archie said.

One of the residents whose home is being voted on is Bettye McDade, who says she has lived in her house for 20 years. McDade says she has watched homes be built right across the street from her that are a part of the city as well as homes that are just a few houses down.



“It’s very frustrating,” McDade said. “If someone’s driving down this little stretch and they’re going too fast, the police can’t do anything to them. I got a ticket once for parking on the grass but I wasn’t in the city, so I had to call the officer to come get rid of it.”



McDade said the difference is also annoying because trash pick-up in the county only operates once a week, while her neighbors, with city services, get the service twice a weeks. It also makes it cost more for her to insure her home.



“It costs about 200 to 300 more dollars a month when you’re in the county,” McDade said.



Richard Bollinger, the city councilman for district 1 where the homes are, said he has been working with the county to make sure the neighborhood is up to city standards. He said the city does not expect any opposition to the annexation.

