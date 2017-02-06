Judge releases Montgomery terrorist threat suspect to family farm in Lowndes County

A Montgomery man who was charged with three counts of making terrorist threats in January has been released by a judge to a family farm in Lowndes County.

Matthew Shashy, 28, was charged on Jan. 4 following a 12-hour standoff with the Montgomery Police Department at his home residence in McGhee Estates.

The judge ruled that Shashy will be allowed to go work at his family's farm in Lowndes County, something Shashy believes will benefit him.

According to court documents, Shashy went through secure in-patient medical care and is complying with medical regimes. He is also on electronic monitoring.

The case remains bound over to a grand jury.

