Strong Storms Tuesday Afternoon and Evening?

A COMPLEX SETUP: Aren't they all, this time of year? This one certainly is. An area of low pressure and trailing cold front will approach Alabama over the next couple days. Coupled with some warm, unstable air and wind shear, the environment will be capable of producing a low-end severe weather risk Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. We'll take this one day at a time...

TUESDAY MORNING: Scattered showers develop tomorrow morning; the coverage of rain will be limited and we do not anticipate any severe weather issues before noon Tuesday. The cloud cover and isolated rain could help stabilize the atmosphere, though. That's a trend we will watch tomorrow morning.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Rain and an embedded line of thunderstorms sweep across the state, bringing a risk of damaging wind, small hail and perhaps an isolated tornado. The timeframe of concern runs from roughly 2pm through 8pm.

The storms exit into Georgia soon after sunset, weakening as they move east.

A SECOND ROUND? Wednesday, the actual cold front will approach Alabama from the northwest. IF there's enough instability left over, we could potentially see another batch of storms develop. However, that's a big IF. The good news? By the time that were to happen, the wind shear will be lifting out of the state. So, we'll label Wednesday's storm risk as both LOW and CONDITIONAL. If storms form, they could produce isolated pockets of small hail and/or gusty wind.

THEN, IT TURNS COOLER: A much cooler airmass sweeps into Alabama Wednesday night and into Thursday; this will drop temperatures almost 20 degrees by Thursday and Friday. Highs both of those days will struggle to reach the lower 60s, with lows dropping into the mid 30s by sunrise Friday. The cooldown will be short-lived, though; we'll be back in the 70s by Saturday and Sunday!

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist

