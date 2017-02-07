Montgomery Biscuits ready to play ball, hosting job fair this we - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery Biscuits ready to play ball, hosting job fair this week

By Judd Davis, Anchor / Reporter
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

It’s almost time to play ball for the Montgomery Biscuits and they are looking for a choice group of people to help them this season. 

The Biscuits are holding their annual job fair later this week. They’re hiring a variety of workers from food service, ticket office, promotions and
more.

According to Biscuits officials, both of the job fairs will take place at Riverwalk Stadium. The first one is Thursday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The second one will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Opening night at Riverwalk Stadium is April 6th against Biloxi.
 
